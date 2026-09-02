Ban only on camera phones, says minister Ramesh

The restriction, which came into force on September 1, is aimed at preserving the sanctity of temples and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for devotees, he said. There was no restriction on carrying ordinary mobile phones that do not have facilities to take photographs or record videos. The move follows similar restrictions already in force at major temples, including Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai, and Rameswaram.

This was intended to prevent photography, video recording, selfies, and reels inside temple premises, which could affect others.