Ban only on camera phones, says minister Ramesh

CHENNAI: The ban on carrying mobile phones into 52 major temples was applicable to camera-enabled phones, but ordinary handsets without camera can still be taken inside, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh clarified on Tuesday.
The restriction, which came into force on September 1, is aimed at preserving the sanctity of temples and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for devotees, he said. There was no restriction on carrying ordinary mobile phones that do not have facilities to take photographs or record videos. The move follows similar restrictions already in force at major temples, including Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai, and Rameswaram.
This was intended to prevent photography, video recording, selfies, and reels inside temple premises, which could affect others.
Secure deposit counters and lockers have been arranged and a nominal charge of Rs 5 per phone has been fixed to meet the expenses of staff, lockers, and related technological facilities. It is not intended as temple revenue, he said. Temple administrations have been told to increase the number of counters wherever necessary to reduce waiting time. Devotees were advised to leave their phones at home, in their accommodation or in their vehicles to avoid queues and congestion.