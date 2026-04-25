Ban on drones around vote counting centres

TIRUVALLUR: Drone operations have been banned within a 3-km radius of two vote-counting centres in Tiruvallur district to ensure the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), District Collector M Prathap said.
Counting for Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur and Tiruttani constituencies will take place at the Government Polytechnic College in Sevvapet near Tiruvallur.
For Avadi, Maduravoyal, Tiruvottiyur, Poonamallee (SC), Ambattur and Madhavaram constituencies, counting will be held at Sri Ram Vidya Mandir Matric Higher Secondary School and Sri Ram Polytechnic College campus in Perumalpattu. The order stated that strict action would be taken against those violating the drone ban.