Ban on bathing lifted in Panchalinga waterfalls today

CHENNAI: Tourists were allowed to bathe in the Panchalinga waterfalls near Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district today after a six-day ban, according to Daily Thanthi.

Due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon rains, the Panchalinga waterfalls have been overflowing for the past few days, and as a result, the district administration imposed a bathing ban.

But as the water levels came down, the bathing ban was lifted.

Following this, many tourists visited the falls today and bathed in the waters.

Tourist footfall too has increased due to the steady flow of water in the Panchalinga waterfalls.