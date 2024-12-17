Ban on bathing in Five Falls and Puli Aruvi in Courtallam lifted

CHENNAI: The Tenkasi district administration has lifted the ban on bathing in Five Falls and Puli Aruvi in Courtallam and has allowed tourists to visit the two waterfalls from Tuesday. However, the ban on bathing in the main falls and Old Courtallam Falls has been extended for another day, added a Daily Thanthi report.

The district administration decided to lift the ban after inspecting the water levels and damage caused by the recent rainfall in the region. However, since the bathing facilities at the Main Falls and Old Courtallam Falls suffered severe damage due to the flash floods, authorities have decided to keep them closed until repair works are completed.

Tourists who wish to bathe in Five Falls and Puli Aruvi have been advised to follow safety guidelines and instructions while visiting the waterbody. Police personnel and lifeguards have been deployed to ensure the safety of tourists in the area.

The ban on bathing in the Main Falls and Old Courtallam Falls will be reviewed on Wednesday, and a decision on whether to open it to public or not will be made based on the water levels, the report said.