Ban NEET exam permanently, urges Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Condemning the Centre's decision to postpone the NEET exam for postgraduate admissions, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to ban the medical entrance test in light of the recent issues over its conduct.



In a statement, Anbumani recalled that the NEET exam for postgraduate admission was scheduled to be held on Sunday. "But, the exam was cancelled at the eleventh hour. It is condemnable that the decision has been taken without considering the mental welfare of the students," he criticised.

Observing that the health ministry had said that the exams were cancelled to ascertain whether the exam procedures were fool-proof, the PMK leader said, "Even though the intention of the central government is good, students have faced inexplicable difficulties. The centres for the NEET-PG exam were allocated several kilometres away from the students' residences. Some were allocated centres in other states. Students had reached the cities where their centres were located two days ago. Due to the last-minute cancellation, they are depressed. The information about the cancellation should have been given at least three earlier," he expressed.

Anbumani opined that complaints of flaws in the way the exam was conducted have been received for the last seven years yet they were not rectified. "So, the government should ban NEET exams permanently to avoid all the issues," he urged.