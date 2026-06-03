Balancing TVK & DMK, Congress signals multi-layered strategy

Recent political developments have highlighted Congress's evolving strategy in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar met Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat, and the two leaders also discussed the upcoming Rajya Sabha vacancy in the state.

The meeting came shortly after Chodankar told reporters at Chennai airport that the Congress had sought the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from TVK. His remarks attracted attention because the Congress continues to remain an ally of the DMK at the national level as part of the INDIA bloc.