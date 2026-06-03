Balancing TVK & DMK, Congress signals multi-layered strategy

CHENNAI: The Congress appears to be pursuing a delicate political balancing act in Tamil Nadu by seeking a Rajya Sabha seat from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) while simultaneously maintaining its long-standing partnership with the DMK in national politics through the INDIA bloc.
Recent political developments have highlighted Congress's evolving strategy in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar met Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat, and the two leaders also discussed the upcoming Rajya Sabha vacancy in the state.
The meeting came shortly after Chodankar told reporters at Chennai airport that the Congress had sought the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from TVK. His remarks attracted attention because the Congress continues to remain an ally of the DMK at the national level as part of the INDIA bloc.
Adding to the political significance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary. The gestures were viewed by political observers as a signal that Congress remains committed to its relationship with the DMK in Parliament despite engaging with TVK in Tamil Nadu.
When asked whether TVK would participate in the INDIA bloc meeting, Chodankar said discussions were still under way and that a decision would be communicated later.
Earlier on Tuesday, Girish Chodankar told reporters in Chennai that the DMK is still a part of the INDIA bloc alliance.
The developments suggest that Congress is attempting to expand its political options in Tamil Nadu without disrupting its national alliance structure, making the Rajya Sabha election and the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting closely watched political events.