Balakrishnan urges TN govt to probe Annamalai's frequent foreign trips

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday urged the state government to probe BJP state president K Annamalai's frequent foreign trips in connection with the Aarudhra gold trading scam.



After launching his party's campaign for civic amenities at Avadi Corporation, he said that already, persons connected to BJP were arrested in the Aarudhra scam.

"There were reports allegedly linking Annamalai to the scam. Doubts arise as to what mysteries lie behind his frequent foreign trips. The government should clarify all these through its investigations, " he demanded.

Balakrishnan also condemned Governor RN Ravi for speaking like an RSS cadre.

"Governor is talking about Sanathana Dharma in a way that everyone should accept in the state. His speech should be strongly condemned, " he said.

Pointing out that Governor had claimed that there is no untouchability in Sanathana, he said in India and Tamil Nadu, untouchability has been prevalent for several centuries.

"If Sanathana Dharma has nothing to do with untouchability, I request the Governor to explain where the discriminatory practice came from, " he questioned.