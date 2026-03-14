Bala Naga Devi, first woman officer to head TN Police Intelligence

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer, B Bala Naga Devi was on Saturday posted as Director General of Police (DGP), Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu government in the latest shuffle, making her the first female officer to head the state police intelligence.
The 1995 batch Indian Police Service was serving as DGP, Economic Offences Wing.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Santosh Kumar will hold additional charge of the post of ADGP, Economic Offences Wing.
Rupesh Kumar Meena, serving as IGP, Civil supplies CID will hold additional charge of the post of ADGP, Civil supplies CID.