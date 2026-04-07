Tamil Nadu

Bail cancelled for man held in Thoothukudi rape case

The order was passed on petitions filed by the victim’s parents and the State seeking cancellation of bail granted in the earlier murder case. Dharmamuneeswaran was convicted and sentenced to life.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has cancelled the bail granted to Dharmamuneeswaran, a life convict in an elderly woman’s murder case, after noting his alleged involvement in the recent rape and murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi district.

The order was passed on petitions filed by the victim’s parents and the State seeking cancellation of bail granted in the earlier murder case. Dharmamuneeswaran was convicted and sentenced to life.

On bail, he was arrested in connection with rape and murder of a Class 12 student. Accepting the submissions of the victim’s parents and the State, the court cancelled the bail.

Madras High Court
Thoothukudi
Thoothukudi rape case

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