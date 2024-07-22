Bahujan Samaj Party appoints new Tamil Nadu chief; Armstrong's wife given key role

CHENNAI: Following the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party chief K Armstrong, the party has now elected P Anandan, a Supreme Court lawyer, as the new president of the BSP.

Armstrong's bereaved wife, Porkodi, has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu coordinator of the party, as reported by Thanthi TV.

53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate K Armstrong was hacked to death with machetes by a six-member gang on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur. Police have arrested at least 15 people including political functionaries who are now expelled from their parties in connection with the murder.