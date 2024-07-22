Begin typing your search...

Bahujan Samaj Party appoints new Tamil Nadu chief; Armstrong's wife given key role

Armstrong's bereaved wife, Porkodi, has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu coordinator of the party, as reported by Thanthi TV.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 July 2024 10:44 AM GMT
 P Anandan; Armstrong's bereaved wife, Porkodi (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: Following the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party chief K Armstrong, the party has now elected P Anandan, a Supreme Court lawyer, as the new president of the BSP.

53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate K Armstrong was hacked to death with machetes by a six-member gang on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur. Police have arrested at least 15 people including political functionaries who are now expelled from their parties in connection with the murder.

Online Desk

