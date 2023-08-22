‘Bahubali’ goes on rampage inside Mettupalayam forest college

COIMBATORE: Wild elephant named ‘Bahubali’ broke into the compound wall of the Forest College and Research Institute (FC & RI) in Mettupalayam and damaged the life size structure of an elephant inside the premises on Sunday night.

After damaging the elephant structure, ‘Bahubali’ came out of the institute premises and retreated into the forest cover after crossing the road.

Curiously, the pachyderm had earlier damaged a few elephant structures kept inside ‘Vezham’, an elephant interpretation centre cum park of the forest department. Bahubali has been making frequent visits in and around Mettupalayam area after a gap of more than a month.

It was earlier found with an injury to its mouth and was left to heal on its own.

Elephant found dead in Mordana dam

A male elephant was found dead and floating in the water of the Mordana dam, near Gudiyattam in Vellore district on Monday. Sources revealed that due to the dam brimming, elephant herds regularly visit the site to quench their thirst.

On such an occasion, the dead elephant might have stepped into a deep pit and met a watery grave. The news was given to Mordana forest beat watchers who then passed on the information to the department check post at Synagunda nearly 10 kilometres away after which it was relayed to higher officials in Vellore.



Locals also revealed that the death might have occurred a few days ago and that the body would have floated to the top only now. Efforts are now underway to remove the carcass and bury it locally after a post mortem.