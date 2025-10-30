Bag with Rs 17 lakh handed over to IT department in Madurai

MADURAI: A bag with cash found abandoned in Madurai recently was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further enquiry, sources said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Selvamalini, who is a resident of Simmakkal and works as a maid, picked up the abandoned bag on Vakkil New Street in Madurai on Sunday night. Much to her surprise, the yellow bag contained Rs 17.5 lakh. She handed over the cash bag to the police. Her noble deed earned praise from several people and the police.

Meanwhile, Mahesh, a trader from Kerala, claimed ownership of the money after approaching the Vilakkuthoon police, who are investigating the veracity.