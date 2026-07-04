Backers of TVK government slam 'overreach'

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: As the row over Governor RV Arlekar's review meeting with officials intensified, parties backing the TVK government on Friday condemned the exercise, with the CPI, CPM and MDMK accusing the Governor of exceeding his constitutional authority and interfering in the functioning of the elected government.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian alleged that the Governor's action amounted to constitutional overreach. He said the Governor should seek information from the elected government through constitutional channels and not intervene directly in the administration, adding that such actions undermined the democratic system.
Addressing reporters in Coimbatore after participating in a protest demanding the relocation of the Krishnagiri toll plaza, CPM state secretary Shanmugam said the Governor's actions were similar to those of his predecessor RN Ravi, who functioned like a parallel government during his tenure.
MDMK chief Vaiko objected to the Governor's remarks at a public event in Madurai, saying that Raj Bhavan would step in to restore the Vaigai River if no one else did. Vaiko said the comments, coupled with the review meeting, amounted to interference in governance on a par with that of the elected government.