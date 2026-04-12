Back in the game: Railway Board revives three key line projects across Tamil Nadu

The projects, sanctioned between 2007 and 2010, were kept in abeyance for a long time, failing to progress beyond preliminary stages. As no expenditure can be incurred on projects kept in abeyance, the progress has been constrained.

The Chennai-Cuddalore line via Mahabalipuram, one of the longest proposed new lines in Tamil Nadu, has recorded an expenditure of Rs 4.16 crore. Being planned along the East Coast Road corridor, the project too remained in abeyance and around Rs. 52.13 crore allocated for the corridor in 2025 was returned as works could not be taken up.