Back from abroad, man kills wife over money

TIRUCHY: A man slit the throat of his wife to death in a dispute over a money transaction in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

It is said, Kalaivanan (38), who was working abroad, used to send money to his wife Keerthika (29). Last month, he returned to his native place at Puthagaram near Manalmedu and inquired about the money.

However, Keerthika did not give proper responses initially and later told Kalaivanan that she had given money to her parents and relatives, which triggered an altercation in the couple. On Saturday, the couple continued to quarrel and Kalaivanan slit the wife’s throat in anger.

On information, Manalmedu police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Mayiladuthurai GH. Subsequently, the police arrested Kalaivanan.