Baby's hand amputated in Tirupur, parents allege medical negligence

CHENNAI: The parents of a newborn baby filed a complaint with the Tirupur Collector, accusing doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital after their baby’s hand had to be amputated.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the baby boy was born to Deepa from Avinashi on December 13. However, within a few minutes, a blood clot appeared on the baby's hand and the doctors at the hospital reportedly advised the family to take the baby to Coimbatore for further treatment.

Upon arrival at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, doctors determined that the delay in treatment had led to severe complications, and the baby's hand had to be amputated.

The family has now filed a petition demanding action against the doctors, alleging that their delay in providing proper care resulted in the amputation.