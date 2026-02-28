Baby sold for Rs 30 K, mom among 2 held in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur police on Friday arrested two women, including the mother of a just-born baby, on charges of selling the infant for Rs 30,000.
It is said that R Jannath (23), a resident of Papakudi near Athikadau in Tiruvarur, delivered a baby boy on February 14 at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Jannath, who was living in poverty, was not interested in taking the baby along with her.
Sensing her intention, one Uma Maheshwari (28) from Tiruthuraipoondi approached her on February 19 and took the baby boy after parting with Rs 30,000 to her.
When the hospital staff inquired about the baby, Jannath had reportedly given contradictory responses, and so, they passed on the information to the Child Line. The Child Line officials passed on the information to the Tiruvidavasal VAO, Kalaiyarasan, who complained to the Taluk police.
Inspector Jayanthi registered a case and commenced the investigation. Subsequently, the police arrested both Jannath and Uma Maheshwari and the baby was rescued and handed over to the Child Protection Unit.