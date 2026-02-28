Baby sold for Rs 30 K, mom among 2 held in Tiruvarur

It is said that R Jannath (23), a resident of Papakudi near Athikadau in Tiruvarur, delivered a baby boy on February 14 at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Jannath, who was living in poverty, was not interested in taking the baby along with her.

Sensing her intention, one Uma Maheshwari (28) from Tiruthuraipoondi approached her on February 19 and took the baby boy after parting with Rs 30,000 to her.