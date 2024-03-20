Baby selling racket busted in Thoothukudi, four infants rescued

MADURAI: A special team of police in Thoothukudi busted a baby selling racket and rescued four babies, who were reportedly missing at various locations including Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam and Thoothukudi. Two men were arrested after being accused of such a crime.

They were identified as N Samy alias Karuppasamy (47) of Annanagar Street, Alangulam, Tenkasi district and Rajan alias Raja (53) of Karumbanoor village, Alangulam, sources said on Tuesday. Based on complaints, Tiruchendur Temple police filed a case of two and a half year old baby missing on December 21 in 2022.

Another missing case of two-year old baby was filed by Kulasekarapattinam police and a four-month-old baby by Thoothukudi South police on March 9, 2024. South Zone IGP Kannan, DIG (Tirunelveli Range) Pravesh Kumar and Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan lauded the team.