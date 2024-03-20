Begin typing your search...

Baby selling racket busted in Thoothukudi, four infants rescued

A special team of police in Thoothukudi busted a baby selling racket and rescued four babies.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-19 23:30:49.0  )
Baby selling racket busted in Thoothukudi, four infants rescued
X

Representative Image

MADURAI: A special team of police in Thoothukudi busted a baby selling racket and rescued four babies, who were reportedly missing at various locations including Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam and Thoothukudi. Two men were arrested after being accused of such a crime.

They were identified as N Samy alias Karuppasamy (47) of Annanagar Street, Alangulam, Tenkasi district and Rajan alias Raja (53) of Karumbanoor village, Alangulam, sources said on Tuesday. Based on complaints, Tiruchendur Temple police filed a case of two and a half year old baby missing on December 21 in 2022.

Another missing case of two-year old baby was filed by Kulasekarapattinam police and a four-month-old baby by Thoothukudi South police on March 9, 2024. South Zone IGP Kannan, DIG (Tirunelveli Range) Pravesh Kumar and Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan lauded the team.

TamilnaduThoothukudiBady SellingInfant BabiesPolice RescuedChild
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X