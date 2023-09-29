Baby dies after getting vaccinated in Tirupur, police begin investigation

COIMBATORE: A three-month-old boy died allegedly after vaccination by developing asevere fever in Tirupur on Thursday.

Police said the baby was born to S Kabilan, 25 from Cuddalore and Rubysa, 21, around three months ago. Kabilan was working in a private spinning mill in Ayyampalayam near Palladam in Tirupur and they were residing in the mill quarters.

On Wednesday, the couple took their baby for vaccination at an anganwadi centre in Muthandipalayam and after vaccination, the baby developed a severe fever.

On Thursday morning, the couple found their baby lying lifeless and took it to Palladam Government Hospital, where doctors examined and found the baby to have died already.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and sent the body of the baby for a post mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital.

An investigation is underway to establish the reason for the sudden death of the child.