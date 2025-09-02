Baby among three killed as car rams stationary bus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including an 18-month-old baby girl crushed to death on the spot when their car rammed into a stationary TNSTC bus at Siruganur in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass on Monday morning.

It is said that M Joseph (21), a resident of Alalngulam in Tenkasi, was working as a taxi driver in Chennai, came to his native place on August 30 to attend a wedding.

After the programme, Joseph was returning to Chennai on Sunday, and the friends of Joseph’s brother M Selvakumar (37), his wife Yasodha (29), 18-month-old daughter Ananya and another friend, Vijayababu (31) were going along with Joseph in the car.

On early Monday, when the car was nearing Siruganur near Samayapuram at Tiruchy-Chennai bypass, a TNSTC bus that had a technical snag was parked on the side of the road.

Joseph, who was driving the car, lost control and rammed into the bus. The impact crushed Yasodha, baby Ananya and Vijayababu to death, while Joseph and Selvakumar sustained severe injuries.

On information, Siruganur police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the Tiruchy GH, while the bodies were retrieved with the help of the public, and they too were sent to the Tiruchy GH.

The initial information found that Joseph, who was driving the car, dozed off and thereby lost control when he suddenly saw the bus stationed along the road without any warning lights. A case was registered, and an investigation is under way.