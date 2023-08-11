Baalu petitions LS speaker to expunge portions of PM, Irani’s speech

CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu on Friday petitioned Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to expunge portions of the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Smriti Irani, misquoting the speech of Tamil Nadu minister E V Velu.

In his letter to the Om Birla, Baalu said that during the reply to the no confidence motion moved in the Lok Sabha on August 9 and 10, union minister of women development Smrithi Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have misled the House (Parliament) by misquoting the speech E V Velu, Tamil Nadu PWD minister made on August 5 in the award distribution function held at Devaneya Pavanar, district government library in Chennai.

Enclosing the video footage of Velu's speech, Baalu said that the said speech of the PM and union minister must be expunged as it is "against records, misleading, casting aspersions, defamatory and incriminatory in nature." "The misleading quotes of E V Velu's speech from the speech of Smrithi Irani and PM Narendra Modi made on August 9 and 10 in the Lok Sabha hast to be expunged as the same are against the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha, " Baalu said.

Arguing that Velu was not a member of the Lok Sabha and in his absence, without adequate advance notice to the Speaker, no allegations could be made by them, the DMK Parliamentary party leader said that the reference made by the PM and the union minister was against the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the LS and therefore needs to be expunged.