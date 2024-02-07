Baalu-Murugan spat triggers DMK-BJP row

NEW DELHI: Senior DMK leader TR Baalu’s remark against Union Minister L Murugan in the Lok Sabha triggered a war of words with the BJP, which accused him of “insulting” a Dalit and demanded an apology from him.

The DMK, in turn, termed the minister a “traitor” who spoke against the interests of his home State. The exchange of barbs, which began during the Question Hour when the House was discussing a question related to the Tamil Nadu flood relief, continued outside the House.

The House witnessed noisy scenes over Baalu’s remark, with ministers and BJP MPs demanding an apology for “insulting” a Dalit. As Baalu did not budge, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word while DMK members along with Congress and Left MPs staged a walkout.

After two of his party colleagues asked questions on the subject, Baalu posed a supplementary query. Murugan said the DMK leader was asking an “irrelevant” question. Baalu repeatedly used a term against Murugan, triggering the war of words. Murugan told reporters that the DMK and its leader MK Stalin have no faith in social justice and they cannot accept the fact that a downtrodden person has become a minister.

Speaking with reporters, Baalu said Murugan was a “traitor” who spoke against the interests of Tamil Nadu and added he described him as “unfit”, which was not an unparliamentary word. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said dubbing Murugan as “unfit” was an insult to a Dalit minister.

No discrimination, says Minister Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai dismissed allegations that the Centre was discriminating against non-BJP-ruled while disbursing funds for disaster relief. He was replying to a question on flood relief to Tamil Nadu.

