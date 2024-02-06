Baalu, MoS Murugan in war of words; BJP blames CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Minutes after a war of words over the remark made by DMK MP, TR Baalu against Union Minister of State (MoS), L Murugan in Parliament, the Tamil Nadu BJP calls Chief Minister M K Stalin 'unfit' and urged him to resign from the coveted post of the state.

Taking to X, BJP Tamilnadu tweeted "Hello @TRBaaluMP, check if your leader @mkstalin is FIT enough to be @CMOTamilNadu" [sic]

The 'Fitness Certificate' posted by TN BJP mentioned 8 catagories (Social Justice, Corruption, Development, Atrocities against Women, Investments from abroad, Freedom of speech, Alcoholism and Medical Infrastructure) and results to it.

The image also has a note stating, ' Unfit CM MK Stalin is immediately asked to resign, to avoid further deterioration in condition of Tamil Nadu'

Meanwhile, DMK MP TR Baalu speaking to reporters on his "unfit to be in Parliament" remark against MoS & BJP leader L Murugan who interrupted him while speaking in Lok Sabha on demand for flood relief fund for Tamil Nadu, said "...It is not an unparliamentary remark..."

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a war of words over a remark made by T R Baalu against Union Minister L Murugan, with ruling BJP MPs asking the DMK leader to apologise for "insulting" a Dalit.

As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with the Congress and Left MPs staged a walk out.

The incident took place when the House was discussing a question related to flood relief to Tamil Nadu during the Question Hour.

