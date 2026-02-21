Baalu heads DMK panel for seat talks

DMK treasurer TR Baalu would head the panel while deputy general secretaries KN Nehru, Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, organising secretary RS Bharathi, and ministers EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam will be members, party general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.

Official invitations for talks have been sent to all alliance partners on behalf of the committee, sources said. The opening round will be held with the Indian Union Muslim League, and the discussions are scheduled to take place at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.