B Ed counselling in Tamil Nadu from October 14

CHENNAI: As the rank list was released, the much-awaited counselling for the teaching aspirants seeking B Ed courses in the Tamil Nadu government and its aided colleges will begin from October 14.

TN Government and Government-aided Colleges of Education B Ed Admissions -- 2024 (TNGASAEDU-2024) is a comprehensive online process for registration, payments, application submission, and choice filling.

The registration process for this academic year (2024-2025) for the B Ed courses started from September 16 to 26. “The total number of seats available this year will be 2,040,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department said. Stating that little more than 2,100 candidates have enrolled for B Ed course, he said accordingly the rank list was released on September 30.

“Based on the rank list, candidates will be allocated seats,” he said adding the counselling will begin on October 14 and would end on October 19.

“Once the counselling is over, tentative seat allocation will be released”, he said adding “Once students have confirmed their seat allocation, the final provisional list will also be released and students should report to their respective college before October third week”. The official said the colleges for the first year students will begin from October 23.