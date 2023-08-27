Ayyankulam in Thanjavur bags Smart City award

TIRUCHY: Ayyankulam in Thanjavur district received the Smart City award under the cultural and heritage category on Saturday.

Ayyankulam, which was established during the Nayakar era at Mela Veedhi in Thanjavur, spreads in an area of 7,630 sq metre and the water distribution to Ayyankulam was made from the Sivagangai tank near the Big Temple. But due to the lack of proper maintenance, the tank was in an abandoned state.

In such a backdrop, a fund of Rs 5.12 crore was allocated under Smart City programme to renovate the Ayyankulam. Subsequently, the retaining walls were strengthened, walkers’ paths were built and proper lighting, display of art forms and five landscape modules were established as a part of beautifying the water body. Apart from this, Navarathinam and paintings were displayed around the Ayyankulam.

Meanwhile, the under waterway, which was in use during the ancient ruler’s time, was also found and renovated. The water distribution to the tank was also resumed.

The distribution of awards has been scheduled on September 27 by the President of India in Indore, said an official source from Thanjavur city corporation.