'Ayya' is everything for us, says Anbumani Ramadoss after calling on father post party meet clash

TINDIVANAM: A day after clashing with his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss over the appointment of his nephew to a key party post, party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday held discussions with the former, and asserted "Ayya is everything for us."

Ramadoss is respectfully addressed as "Maruthuvar Ayya" (Doctor Sir) or "Ayya," by party workers and supporters.

Anbumani met his father at the latter's Thailapuram residence here, in Villupuram district, and later told reporters the appointment row was an internal issue which the party would discuss.

"At Thailapurm Thottam, under Ayya's leadership, we discussed the party's growth, the 2026 polls, caste census related agitations," he said.

Pattali Makkal Katchi is a strong proponent of the caste survey. Anbumani said a team discussed with his father, issues related to the matter, including planning agitations on the matter in the coming days, besides an upcoming party conference.

Asked about the Saturday episode, where the father-son duo expressed their differences openly in a party meet, the Rajya Sabha member said PMK was a "democratic party and in a democratically held general council, heated arguments are common in all parties."

"Engalukku Ayya Ayya dan," he said. When loosely translated, it means Ayya is everything for us. "Today we are talking to Ayya," Anbumani added.

Asked about the appointment of his relative P Mukunthan as president of the state youth wing, a move that created the rift between the father and the son, Anbumani said it was the PMK's internal matter.

"There is no need for you to discuss our internal issue. We will discuss it," he shot back at the scribe who posed the question on the matter.

Senior party leaders, including G K Mani, were present during the meeting today.

Anbumani had on Saturday opposed his father's decision on Mukunthan's appointment and the octogenarian leader had curtly said those who do not wish to follow his diktats should quit the outfit.

Subsequently, a war of words broke out between the father and son at the party's special general council meeting.

Mukunthan is Ramadoss's grandson, son of his first daughter, Srikanthi Parasuraman, and the founder leader announced that the appointee would assist Anbumani.