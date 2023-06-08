Ayush clinic closure at Mahabs GH upsets public

CHENGALPATTU: Following complaints that the Ayush clinic was closed without any prior notice at the Mahabalipuram Government Hospital, Tiruporur MLA SS Balaji paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday and interacted with the doctors regarding the matter.

The Ayush Wellness Centre was inaugurated in 2020 at the 15-year-old government hospital that is situated at Pooncheri in Mahabalipuram.

Several patients from the town and tourists visited the centre to avail treatment for various diseases and ailments. However, when some patients visited the centre on Wednesday they were shocked to find the clinic locked and on enquiry, it was conveyed to them that the centre has been closed and will be shifted to Sirunkundram shortly.

Sorely disappointed over the closure of the centre without any prior notice, several members of the public took to social media and ranted their complaints about it. Following this, Tiruporur MLA conducted an inspection at the hospital on Wednesday and enquired the doctors about the reason behind the sudden closure of the Ayush Centre.

He also inspected other departments such as the labour ward, mental health ward, COVID vaccination ward and the Siddha clinic in the hospital.

During the inspection, doctors requested the MLA to renovate the x-ray ward as there is excess light in the ward currently, rendering the procedure useless. He promised immediate action against all their grievances and said that work would commence at the earliest to facilitate better treatment for the patients.