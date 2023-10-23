Ayudha Pooja: TN Transport dept to operate 8,000 buses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department on Monday announced that plans have been made to operate 8,000 buses from various locations to Chennai till October 25 (Wednesday) for those who have travelled to their hometowns from the city on the occasion of the Ayudha Puja holidays.

According to the State Transport department, a total of 8,003 government buses have been operated from Chennai from October 20 to 22 to many towns and 4.80 lakh people have traveled in these buses.

Ayudha Puja festival is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu today (Monday).