Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Public holiday should be declared for TN, says Narayanan Thirupathy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy has requested the State government to declare a public holiday on January 22 for the State on the occasion of Ram temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"A public holiday should also be declared in Tamil Nadu for the Ram temple's consecration. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should declare a holiday," he said.

Earlier on Friday, stock exchanges NSE and BSE said there will be normal trading sessions on January 20 and a trading holiday on January 22.

On Thursday, the Union government announced a half-day closure (till 2:30 pm) of all its offices on January 22 to “enable” Central government employees to participate in the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations. Several State governments have also declared a public holiday or a half-day in their respective states.

The Ministry of Finance has also ordered public sector banks (PSB), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks to remain closed for half a day on January 22.

The city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

Thousands of people, including saints, celebrities, and politicians, have also been invited for the much-awaited ceremony.