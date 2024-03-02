Awareness meet on dugong conservation held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Forest officials in Thanjavur created awareness on dugong conservation among the fishermen from the coastal regions along the Gulf of Mannar on the dugong conservation on Friday.

The Thanjavur District Forest Officer Akil Thampi said the dugongs are the rarest of rare marine mammal and around 150 dugongs are present in the coastal region between Thanjavur and Pudukkottai coastal line especially at Manora region near Mallipattinam in Thanjavur. “The fishermen should ensure the prevention of littering of the plastic and glass articles into the sea.”