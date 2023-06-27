Awareness events against drug abuse organised in Madurai, southern districts

MADURAI: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed in Madurai and other southern districts on Monday. Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha flagged off an awareness rally as part of anti-drug education. Many students from various educational institutions participated in the rally. Amidst a group of students, KS Narenthiran Nayar, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, during an awareness event at Tamukkam junction, took a pledge with a theme — ‘Say No To Drugs and Say Yes to Life’. In Ramanathapuram district, awareness programmes against drug use were organised at 37 locations in forms of public rally, essay writing and drawing competitions involving students of schools and colleges. In Dindigul district, a marathon was organised at Dindigul, Palani and Oddanchatram with the active participation of over 1,200 students from various colleges.

