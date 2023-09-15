Awaiting premature release, blast case convict dies of brain tumour

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old life convict, NS Abdul Hakeem, who was listed for premature release along with 48 other convicts, died due to a brain tumour during the early hours of Thursday.

He was one of the 35 convicts undergoing imprisonment in Coimbatore Central Prison in connection with the serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore two decades ago.

Sources in the government said a list of around 50 life convicts, including 20 Muslim convicts, who were considered for premature release under a provision of Article 161 of the Indian Constitution on medical grounds, was forwarded to Raj Bhavan from the State Home Department, seeking the approval of Governor RN Ravi. It was forwarded to the Governor’s office three weeks ago.

The expectation of premature release was high among the long-term serving prisoners, particularly the aged and critically ill, and their family members following the recent premature release of two prisoners Kannan and Sathish. The two were arrested for murdering Muslim community leaders during the communal clash in the mid-1990s in Coimbatore.

“Abdul Hakeem was suffering from a brain tumour for the last couple of years. He underwent surgery once during his imprisonment period after his condition worsened. The family approached the High Court three months ago and sought medical leave for Hakeem. He succumbed today,” said a prison official.

Apart from Hakeem, SA Basha (82) and Thaajuddeen (60), who were arrested in the serial bomb blast case, and 10 other life convicts imprisoned in connection with five murders were considered for premature release.

“We are planning to stage a protest in front of Raj Bhavan if the Governor fails to give his consent for the premature release of the convicts, who were incarcerated for more than two decades,” Manithaneya Makkal Katchi Prof MH Jawahirullah said.

The Papanasam MLA had also flagged the issue in the State Assembly in May this year. Responding to the issue then, State Law Minister S Regupathy said that 15 Muslim life convicts were likely to benefit under the amnesty scheme based on the recommendation of retired High Court Judge Adinathan-headed panel.