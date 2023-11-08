Avoid bursting crackers: Forest dept

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris Forest Department has appealed to villagers residing near forest boundaries in Masinagudi to abstain from firing crackers during Deepavali as it may disturb wild animals.

An appeal was made to villagers in Masinagudi panchayat, which is located in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and eco-friendly way by not firing crackers.

“Wild animals and herbivores like spotted deer get scared due to crackers that emit high sound. Besides tigers, a large number of wild animals including elephants, Indian gaur, leopard and sloth bear in-habitat the tiger reserve. They need to be protected for the welfare of future generations,” said officials.