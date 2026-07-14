After Tasmac, now Aavin to shun plastics in hill stations; deploy vending machines to replace plastic milk sachets

The report further stated that Aavin proposes to procure two AVMs from an Uttar Pradesh-based company at a cost of Rs 3.60 lakh per machine. It also added that the necessary permissions for installing the machines have already been obtained.

The AVMs will be installed and commissioned in densely populated areas, and the supply of milk in plastic sachets will be discontinued in the surrounding localities once the machines become operational.

The functioning of the AVMs, public response, and their overall feasibility would be assessed at both locations before a decision is taken on expanding this pilot effort.