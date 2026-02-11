Avian influenza in TN, govt advises against consuming soft-boiled eggs

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has advised the public to avoid consuming soft-boiled eggs as a precaution after an avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Chennai.
The advisory, issued by the Centre, comes amid reports of the deaths of a number of crows in Vedasandur in Dindigul over the last few days, creating apprehension among the local people.
Subramanian said that, so far, no cases of bird flu infection have been detected among humans in Tamil Nadu. However, he stressed that people who handle birds must follow safety measures. He added that surveillance and preventive steps have been intensified across the state as part of precautionary measures.
The minister said that as per the Centre’s advisory, if crows or chicken die due to sudden fever, they must be buried immediately in deep pits. “And those who consume poultry should ensure the meat is thoroughly cooked,” he added.
He assured the government is fully prepared to handle the avian influenza outbreak, and the present situation is under control.
The minister further urged the public to avoid eating foods like soft-boiled eggs.
Clarifying further, Dr Meenakshi Bajaj, a nutrition specialist at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai, warned that regularly consuming soft-boiled eggs could lead to illnesses such as typhoid, particularly when bird flu has been confirmed. She also said that long-term consumption could cause digestive problems and other stomach disorders.