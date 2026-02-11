Avian influenza in TN, govt advises against consuming soft-boiled eggs

The advisory, issued by the Centre, comes amid reports of the deaths of a number of crows in Vedasandur in Dindigul over the last few days, creating apprehension among the local people.

Subramanian said that, so far, no cases of bird flu infection have been detected among humans in Tamil Nadu. However, he stressed that people who handle birds must follow safety measures. He added that surveillance and preventive steps have been intensified across the state as part of precautionary measures.