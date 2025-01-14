Avaniyapuram Jallikattu kicks off on Pongal with 1,100 bulls and 900 tamers

MADURAI: The world-renowned Avaniyapuram Jallikattu in Madurai district began on Tuesday as part of the state's Pongal festivities. A total of 1,100 bulls were released, with 900 registered participants trying to tame them.

As per a Maalaimalar report, the event promises a tractor as a prize for the best-performing bull's owner and a car for the top player.

Participants were required to register online to take part in the event. Following the registration process, the bulls were brought to Avaniyapuram by their owners since 5 am today. Each of the 1,100 bulls underwent a medical examination and was certified fit before being released into the arena.

Similarly, the players participating in the bull-taming sport also underwent medical tests.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of 1,500 police personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.