Avani Avittam observed in Tiruchy with sacred thread-changing rituals

The festival is observed on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Avani. On the day of the Avittam star, people who have traditionally undergone Upanayanam and Gayatri Upadesam, including members of Brahmin, Viswakarma and Chettiar communities, take part in the ritual.

As part of the ceremony, devotees remove their old sacred threads and wear new ones. The ritual is traditionally performed near rivers or other water bodies.

In Tiruchy, members of different Hindu communities gathered at the Cauvery riverbank, a private marriage hall in Srirangam and gurukuls for the ceremony. They performed tarpanam for the Devas and Rishis, offered prayers and chanted Gayatri mantras.

According to tradition, unmarried men wear one sacred thread, while married men wear two. Married men whose fathers have passed away wear three sacred threads.