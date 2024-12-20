Avail PM-USP scholarship, TN govt tells students

CHENNAI: To provide meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds with monetary support, the Union Ministry of Education has urged college and university students from the 2022-23 academic year to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP), a merit-cum-means scholarship scheme from the central government for students pursuing college education.

With the Union ministry releasing guidelines for students to apply, the Tamil Nadu government has also urged students with 80 per cent marks or above in higher secondary/class 12 board exams to make use of the opportunity.

The central notification said Rs 12,000 per annum will be provided at the graduation level for the first three years of college/university and Rs 20,000 per annum at the postgraduate level. Students pursuing professional courses, where the duration is five years, will receive Rs 12,000 for the first three years and Rs 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth year."

Students pursuing technical courses such as B.Tech, and B.Engg will get a scholarship up to graduation level only which is Rs 12,000 per year (for the first three years) and Rs 20,000 in the fourth year.

As the scholarship is awarded on the basis of results of higher secondary/class 12 board exams, a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing graduate/postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as medical, and engineering among others. "Fifty per cent of the scholarships — divided amongst the state boards based on the state's population in the 18-25 age group — are earmarked for girls," read the notification.

Students with parental/family income up to Rs 4.5 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. An income certificate is mandatory for fresh applicants. Aspirants have to apply at the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) at www.scholarships.gov.in.

Fifteen per cent of seats are earmarked for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs, 27 per cent for OBCs and 5 per cent for horizontal reservation for students with benchmark disabilities.

Grievances can be lodged at http://pgportal.gov.in/grievancenew.aspx or to the nodal officer on the NSP portal.