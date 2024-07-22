Avadi, Salem corporation commissioners transferred

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday transferred nearly a dozen IAS officers, including the Commissioners of Avadi, Cuddalore and Salem Corporations.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, in an order issued on Monday, said that Commissioner of Avadi Corporation Sheik Abdul Rahaman has been transferred and posted as joint commissioner of municipal administration. Additional secretary of the state public department A Sivagnanam has been appointed as CEO of CMDA.

DRO of TNUHDB Durga Moorthi has been transferred and posted as joint commissioner (admin) of commercial taxes. Perambalur Collector K Karpagam has been transferred and posted as joint secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply department. Managing director of TN Handicrafts Development Corporation Kavitha Ramu has been transferred and posted as director of Museums.

Joint secretary of state finance department H Krishnanunni has been appointed as commissioner of treasuries and accounts. DRDA Project Director of Tiruvallur NO Sukhaputra has been posted as the new Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation. Joint CEO HS Srikanth has been appointed as commissioner of Hosur Corporation, while deputy secretary Dr S Anu has been appointed as commissioner of Cuddalore Corporation. DRDO project director of Nagapattinam Ranjeeth Singh has been appointed as Commissioner of Salem Corporation. Reception officer of State Guest House S Kandasamy has been appointed as commissioner of Avadi Corporation. R Sadheesh, general manager of TNCSC has been appointed as project director Erode DRDA. Commissioner of Handlooms K Vivekanandan has been appointed as MD of TN Urban Finance and Infra Development Corporation, replacing Hanish Chhabra posted as MD of New Tirupur Area Development Corporation. S Amirtha Jothi, director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute has been posted as MD of TN Handicrafts Development Corporation.