Avadi police arrest second accused in Rs 1.73 crore crypto investment fraud

Based on the complaint, the Avadi Cyber Crime Police registered a case and launched an investigation under the supervision of senior officers.

The probe revealed that Rs 13,86,440 from the cheated amount had been credited to a bank account belonging to Anbalagan, who was arrested on May 19, 2026. During interrogation, Anbalagan allegedly disclosed that he had purchased bank accounts and sold them to cyber agents operating from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He identified Madhavan as the person involved in procuring the accounts.

Police tracked down Madhavan, who had been absconding, and arrested him at Maraimalai Nagar on Friday.