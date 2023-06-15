Avadi police arrest 35-yr-old man for forging land documents of senior citizen

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly forging documents and grabbing a land worth Rs 2 crore belonging to a senior citizen. The arrested person was identified as S Sarathbabu of Korattur. Avadi City Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case based on a complaint from V Gopalakrishnan (87) of Anna Nagar west extension. According to Gopalakrishnan’s complaint, his family owns two plots in Tirunindravur near Avadi, which he had brought from another person and availed patta and other documents too. The value of the property is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore, police said. Gopalakrishnan recently checked the property’s encumbrance certificiates, he found that the property was sold to a third person by forging the power of attorney certificates from the previous owner. After detailed investigations, police found the accused behind the forgery and arrested him. He was then produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.