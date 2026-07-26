Avadi Corporation to keep Census help centre open till July 31

TIRUVALLUR: The Avadi City Municipal Corporation has opened a special help centre to assist residents in completing the 2027 Census self-enumeration, with the facility remaining open until July 31, the civic body said.
The centre will help residents register their self-enumeration details and provide assistance in resolving technical issues encountered during the online registration process.
The nationwide self-enumeration exercise began on July 17. Residents are required to upload details, including the name of the head of the family, mobile number, house particulars and information on family members.
After submitting the details, applicants should verify the information and retain the 12-digit Self Enumeration ID (SEID) generated by the portal for future reference.
Census officials are scheduled to visit households from August to verify the information submitted through self-enumeration.
The corporation urged residents to make use of the help centre and complete the registration within the stipulated deadline.