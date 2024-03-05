Autorickshaw unions want TN govt to own a ride-hailing app

CHENNAI: The Federation of All Autorickshaw Drivers Union has opposed the private company developing and owning an auto ride-hailing app and demanded the app be launched by the state government itself.

They also demanded the government revise the auto fare which was last hiked in 2013.

Responding to the draft tripartite agreement circulated by the Transport Department to be signed between the union and Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd, the Federation comprising of the DMK's LPF, CITU and AITUC said that the software developed by a private company for the auto ride-hailing app should be funded through the funds from the drivers' welfare board so that it would become the government-owned.

The unions have demanded the government launch a ride-hailing app for the welfare of autorickshaw drivers.

"The state government symbol should be used in the app. Recognising one private app when there are many such apps would not be appropriate. The transport department should invite tenders for the technical operation of the auto-hailing app, " the unions demanded.

The federation secretary S Balasubramanian said that the Transport Commissioner has made it clear that the government could not own or operate its auto ride-hailing app.

"So we demanded the app should be controlled by the government, " he said.

Balasubramanian demanded that the state transport department remove the proposal to collect Rs 35 a day as a platform fee.

"We asked them to collect Rs 15 per ride from the passengers instead of hiking the charges during the peak hours. Of the Rs 15, Rs 5 should be paid to the driver's welfare fund, " he said, adding that the commissioner and the company would respond to the union's demand by Friday.

He said that after the launch of the Namma Yatri app in Chennai, Ola and Uber stopped collecting platform fees from the drivers and also reduced the charges.

"So when the government-supported app is launched, it will keep other apps from fleecing both the passengers and drivers, " he opined.