Auto services to Tiruttani restricted for 5 days in July

The restriction will be in force on July 5, July 10 (Krithigai), July 12, July 19 and July 26, when lakhs of devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states are expected to visit the temple. The temple administration said cars would be permitted to the hill shrine depending on the availability of space.

To facilitate devotees, free temple buses will operate between the hill temple entrance and Pada Chettikulam. Devotees travelling on two-wheelers will be allowed to proceed to the hill temple, the administration added.