Auto Rickshaw union leader stabbed to death near Alanganallur, Madurai

CHENNAI: The president of a Auto Rickshaw union in Madurai was brutally stabbed to death on Wednesday.

The attack, allegedly was carried out by the union secretary, stemmed from a heated dispute over the induction of new members.

Jothibasu, an auto driver from Adalai near Alanganallur in Madurai district, was the president of the Auto Rickshaw union.

A recent conflict with Vijayakumar, the union's secretary, over the induction of new members escalated into a fatal confrontation, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

On the day of the incident, Jothibasu was traveling in an auto near Sikandar Savadi.

Vijayakumar suddenly intercepted the auto and attacked Jothibasu with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Severely injured and bleeding profusely, Jothibasu was rushed to Madurai Government Hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The Alanganallur police have registered a case and arrested Vijayakumar. An investigation is currently underway.