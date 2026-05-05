Auto, loadvan drivers take 2 seats into TVK's kitty

Vijay Damu, a district secretary of TVK, secured 59,091 votes, about 14,000 votes more than the runner-up DMK candidate. Damu’s gesture of falling at Vijay’s feet and hugging after his surprise candidature drew attention on social media. He called himself a “normal auto driver”, but on May 4, Damu prevailed over two strongmen. In a similar story, TVK’s R Prakasam alias Kutty, a loadvan driver, became the Poonamallee MLA 1,61,309 votes, with a whopping 72,740 margin over DMK’s Krishnaswamy A.