Auto drivers, public catch train thieves near Sholingur, hand over to police

RANIPET: In cinematic style, autorickshaw drivers and the public chased and nabbed two thieves who tried to steal costly photographic equipment on Wednesday evening.

Radhakrishnan (33), a photographer from Chennai got into a train bound for Tirupattur and in Sholingur two youth got into the compartment. They grabbed Radhakrishnan’s equipment and ran out of the railway station. Radhakrishnan too followed them to find the duo escaping in an auto.

When he narrated his plight to the auto drivers at the station, they called up the driver of the auto in which the thieves were travelling and informed him. Sensing that they were being chased, the thieves jumped out of the auto and hid themselves nearby. Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan and other auto drivers reached the spot.

Banavaram public joined the chasing group and spotted the thieves. One was hiding in a farm well and the other in a nearby bush. Banavaram police apprehended the duo identified as Sakthivel (24) and Muthu (26) from Gudiyattam and handed over the thieves to Katpadi police as the incident occured in latter’s jurisdiction.