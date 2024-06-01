Auto driver kills self after poisoning wife, 2 children in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: An auto driver committed suicide after poisoning his wife and two children to death over family issues in Dharmapuri.

The police identified the deceased as Sivan, 38 from Manikattiyur near Kariamangalam, his wife Nandini, 28, and their sons six-year-old Abinesh and five-year-old Darshan. Police said Nandini was working in a flour mill near her residence.

As a heavy stench emanated from the house, the neighbours saw through the window and were shocked to find the woman and her two children in a decayed condition, while Sivan was in an unconscious state on Friday.

On receiving information, the Kariamangalam police rushed and broke into the house. They sent Sivan in critical condition to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The decayed bodies of the woman and children were sent for a post-mortem examination in GH.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that Sivan took the extreme step after killing his wife and children over family squabbles.

A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.