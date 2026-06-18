Auto driver hacked to death in Kancheepuram

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar (38), a resident of Paruthikollai village near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, who was working as an auto driver. Police said Suresh Kumar was waiting for passengers near the Uthiramerur bus stand when five men who had arrived from Chennai on a government bus approached him seeking a ride to Pappanallur village near Maduranthakam. The group told him they needed to visit their sister's house.

Suresh Kumar initially refused to take all five men in a single auto. However, the group persuaded him by offering additional fare, following which he agreed to the trip. While travelling through a forest stretch near Pappanallur, the gang suddenly asked the driver to stop the vehicle. As soon as the auto came to a halt, the men pulled out hidden weapons, including knives and sickles, and attacked him.